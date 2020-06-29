Library to require face coverings at all Columbus locations beginning June 30

COLUMBUS, (WCMH)– The Columbus Metropolitan Library will require customers to wear face coverings inside all locales beginning Tuesday, June 30.

In a news release, the library sites the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) web page for its decision.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) people infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 may not have symptoms, but they can still be contagious. Wearing a face covering helps prevent the spread of droplets that might be infectious. Covering the nose and mouth, when combined with physical distancing of at least 6 feet, staying home when sick, and frequent hand washing, can help minimize the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Children two years and young are not required to participate.

The library offers a number of services to help with physical distancing, including curbside pick-up.

You may read the entire news release here.