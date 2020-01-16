Library employees affected by data breach

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Metropolitan Library are investigating after a data breach at the library. According to a police report, dozens of employees personal information has been compromised. A library spokesperson tells NBC4 this breach is only impacting employees, not any library users.

“This continues to be a societal issue that unfortunately library employees have fallen victim to,” said Gregg Dodd, Columbus Metropolitan Library Spokesperson.

According to the police report, names and personal information of the impacted employees were used to set up bank accounts at Huntington Bank. Money was then deposited into those accounts through payday loans then withdrawn with debit cards. Dodd says a library employee noticed something was wrong over the weekend.

“This individual didn’t have an account at that particular bank so that was the red flag, said Dodd.

Then employee after employee started to come forward with the same problem. Dodd said dozens have had the same problem.

“I cant speak to the exact number,” he said. “I will say of our overall work force, it is a relatively small percentage but any Columbus Metropolitan Library employee is too many.”

Between full and part time the library employees about 850 people. It’s the second breach in the last few years. Dodd says every person employed by the library in 2017 was affected by a previous breach. Right now he says that incident and the most recent breach have not been linked.

“We are looking at all of that but we cannot conclude that at this time,” said Dodd.

Dodd added that affected employees are being allowed to use work time to deal with problems this has caused. The problem is not isolated to any specific branch of the library.