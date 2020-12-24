Franklin cancels snow emergency, several central Ohio counties still under alerts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County canceled its two-day snow emergency Saturday morning.

Level 1, 2, and 3 snow emergencies have been declared for several central Ohio counties due to a Christmas Eve storm that will continue to produce a steady snowfall into early Christmas morning.

Athens, Crawford, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Guernsey, Highland, Jackson, Madison, Marion, Muskingum, and Pickaway counties are all under a Level 1 snow emergency.

Coshocton, Hocking, Licking, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Ross, and Vinton counties are under a Level 2 snow emergency.

Cold temperatures in the teens Thursday night into Friday morning will lead to slippery roads, making travel difficult.

Forecast

Saturday: Clearing clouds, becoming mostly sunny & cold. High 30

Saturday night: Mostly clear and cold. Low 18

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 43

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 36

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then rain late. High 46

LEVEL 1:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3:

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.