Legislative black caucus’ annual event held Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — At the Ohio statehouse, lawmakers say we are in a new era of bipartisianship, but leaders of the state’s legislative black caucus said old problems still remain.

Friday, leaders from all over the state were in Columbus for the Black Caucus Foundation’s annual conference, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and several state lawmakers.

Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty spoke on issues affecting minority communities like infant mortality, maternal health, housing, and criminal justice reform.

“This is our time to build up America, this is our time to know that our work continues,” she said.

Now in its 52nd year, it is the oldest legislative black caucus in the country.