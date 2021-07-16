Legalized adult-use cannabis up for debate in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The debate surrounding legalizing marijuana is coming to the state of Ohio.

This week Democrat lawmakers announcing their plan for legalizing adult-use cannabis.

Lawmakers are looking for co-sponsors on a bill that would legalize marijuana for people who are 21 and up. The bill would also the seal the record of those who have been convicted of a marijuana related charge.



“This is an opportunity for us to catch up with our neighbors and also frankly where Ohioans and Americans are on this issue,” said Rep. Casey Weinstein, (D) Dudson.

According to the Pew Research Center 60% of Americans believe marijuana should be legal for both medical and recreational use. Rep. Weinstein says Ohio is missing out on the benefits of the marijuana industry.

“Revenues for that will go into schools, infrastructure, and veterans suicide reduction causes and ptsd causes, back into the communities where the dispensaries are,” said Rep. Weinstein.

A group of Republican lawmakers say they are currently working on their own plan to legalize marijuana. Governor Mike DeWine says he has not changed his mind on the issue.

“For us to say ok, anybody can use marijuana is probably, is in fact in my opinion a mistake,” said Governor Mike DeWine, (R) Ohio.

“I think the law is a teacher, and when you say you’re going to totally legalize marijuana, it sends the signal that it’s ok for everyone and we know that that’s simply not true.”