Learning Extension Centers offering help from more than 100 locations in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been a little more than a month since students returned to school. Some in-person and others, remote–some even both.

The Dream Center is working to make things easier on both parents and students through more than 150 Learning Extension Centers all across Ohio.

One of the new additions this semester is a center at Christian Community church located at 5586 Olentangy River Road in Columbus.

They have tutoring available during school hours for those who need help in-person or need a place to talk to another person.

“We are currently serving 15 communities as a Dream Center, but there are a total of 150 LECs in central Ohio made up of numerous different organizations. Dream Center is just one of the many.”

Sienna Williams is a 6th-grade student at Columbus City Schools and says she’s thrilled to return to in-person-learning, but there is still the challenge of the extra days of remote learning. She says the past semester didn’t go so well.

“The first quarter, I had an F because some of the work was hard and confusing at the same time.

However, she says the learning center helped her pick raise her grades.

The center not only offers assistance with homework and schoolwork but also provides meals to those in need.

They know the pandemic has been hard on working and non-working families. So, they want to be mindful of this.

At this time, the center does have open spots for students who need a quiet place, internet access, or individual help. The center is also looking for more volunteers to help.

More information can be found here.