COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – LeBron James provided the first update on his family after his son Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday, earlier this week.

LeBron James posted on X and expressed to his nearly 53 million followers that everyone in the James’ family is doing great and that he appreciates the outpouring of love and support.

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang

Bronny, who was to debut this season as a freshman on the University of Southern California’s basketball team, suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday morning practice at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. According to a statement received by the Athletic’s NBA Insider Shams Charania, He was hospitalized and listed in stable condition after a brief stay in the intensive care unit.

CNN’s Dr. SanJay Gupta reported Wednesday that Bronny James had a cardiac screening several months ago as part of a program for prospective NBA players, according to a source familiar with the matter. The test results were reportedly normal.

Bronny committed to play basketball at USC earlier this year. He also was considering Ohio State as his school of choice due to his father being a native of Akron, Ohio and a fan of the school.

Dr. Michael Tempelhof, an interventional cardiologist with Ohio Health, said although extremely rare, one in 200,000 high school athletes can suffer cardiac death.