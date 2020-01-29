Lawyers question death certificates in Mount Carmel, Husel cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Lawyers, representing nurses who worked with Dr. William Husel at Mount Carmel Hospital, focused their questions on death certificates of people who allegedly died at the hands Husel.

For the second day, Board of Nursing compliance agent Danielle Fisher gave her professional opinion to the attorneys. She also has experience as a charge nurse in the ICU (intensive care unit.) Attorneys for the state questioned Fisher on several patients’ medical records, specifically the pyxis reports. These are the reports from a machine that monitors medication that is withdrawn from a depository. Often nurses used the override function to receive the order of fentanyl, Fisher testified there was nothing in the medical record that showed that was necessary.

Testimony has been going on for more than a week to prepare for a hearing next month in front of the Ohio Board of Nursing. At question is whether more than a dozen nurses performed their jobs appropriately when administering medication ordered by Husel.

Attorneys, representing the nurses who face disciplinary action, questioned Fisher on the death certificates because none of them stated opioid toxicity as the cause of death. Fisher said that did not change her mind that they could have been killed by the dose of medication.

“If an autopsy isn’t completed, the physician signing the death certificate is going by whatever the attending tells them,” said Fisher.

These testimonies will be used in the administrative hearing next month. None of the nurses have been criminally charged in connection with the deaths.

Dr. Husel awaits trial for 25 counts of murder. Husel is accused of prescribing patients with excessive doses of pain medication.