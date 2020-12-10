Lawyers file federal court motion to stop police from “unlawful force on peaceful protestors”

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Lawyers representing 26 defendants who were arrested during the protests in May have filed a motion in federal court to stop police from using “unlawful force” if an when protestors take the streets in the wake of Casey Goodson Jr.’s death.

On Thursday, the Goodson’s mother and family lawyer talked with NBC4’s Kerry Charles about what they want to see happen in the investigation.

On Thursday afternoon, the firm sent a news release to Charles about the lawyers filing a federal court motion to stop police from using “unlawful force on peaceful protestors.” Included in the release was a letter to Columbus City Council and the court motion.

The letter to city council included lawyers from Marshall Forman, Gittes Law, James McNamara, and Walton Brown Law, and they will host a news briefing Thursday, Dec. 10 at 11:00 am.

“These protests are developing organically, rather than through a leadership structure, and the Plaintiffs are not in position to control what happens, particularly if officers provoke protestors by the use of excessive and retaliatory force,” wrote John S. Marshall with Marshall Forman law offices to Columbus City Council.

The letter asks for a response from Council by 11:00 A.M. Friday, Dec. 11. You can read the news release, federal motion, and letter to city council below.