Lawmakers debate how or if to repeal House Bill 6

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — House Bill 6, a nuclear bailout, was passed more than a year ago at the Ohio Statehouse.

Now, a new debate has started on whether or not it should stay.

The bill is at the center of what federal officials are calling the largest bribery scandal in Ohio history.

Former House Speaker Larry Householder and four of his associates are facing federal charges for their alleged part in getting the bill passed.

The Ohio House and the Ohio Senate are taking different paths in how to repeal the bill. At this time, there is a bill in the Senate that would repeal the legislation, which has bipartisan support with 15 co-sponsors signed on to support it.

“Once we read the affidavit, found out the beginnings of what happened in the House, I think to restore the public’s faith and trust in our process it was imperative that we look at a full repeal,” said State Sen. Stephanie Kunze, (R-Hilliard) who sponsored the Senate’s bill.

In the Ohio House, Speaker Bob Cupp announced Wednesday members of a new House Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight. He says they will be tasked with crafting legislation to repeal and replace House Bill 6. The committee is expected to meet next week but that’s not soon enough for some members who believe this process will take too long.

“We already know what Ohioans want, and we already know what the majority of the chamber wants, so we should just repeal it,” said Rep. Kent Smith, (D-Euclid), a member of select committee.



This week, Rep. Householder attended a session at the Statehouse and said he would not support the repeal of House Bill 6.

“I think it was great legislation,” said Rep. Householder. “If there are changes that need to be made to improve it, then I think that that’s fine but I think it’s good legislation.”



If House Bill 6 is repealed, then the debate on whether or not to replace the bill will most likely begin. Many lawmakers, including Governor Mike DeWine, have said they support the policy of the bill and would want to see it replaced.