Last official day of summer, cooler weather coming

Summer is hanging on until the last possible minute, before the calendar switches to astronomical fall at 3:50 a.m. tonight.

Meanwhile, a southwesterly flow of unseasonably warm air continues to circulate around the margin of high pressure in the Southeast, where temperatures have been in the 90s virtually all month–the hottest on record for Gulf Coast cities, and not far behind the hottest September as far north as Tennessee and Arkansas.

The humidity is actually noticeably lower today compared to the past couple of days, when we had pockets of downpours (1 to 3 inches in total), and we should remain dry and mostly sunny.

A cold front to our west is defined by an extensive band of rain and embedded storms from Lake Superior to the Red River Valley, slowly pushing east. The system will lose some of its punch (dynamics, tropical moisture) crossing Ohio Monday, but some scattered showers and a possible storm are likely through midday, before drier and cooler air filters in mid-afternoon.

Expect more seasonable temperatures for the first week of fall, even with a warming trend Wednesday (mid-80s), then a brief cooldown Thursday. The weather becomes more unsettled by next weekend, with another approaching frontal system as temperatures rebound to the low 80s.

Tropical Storm Jerry will brush Bermuda early this week, and newly formed Tropical Storm Karen is approaching the Caribbean Islands, with a northwesterly turn expected.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, quite warm. High 89

Tonight: Clouds increase, late shower/storm. Low 68

Monday: A few showers, storms, ending midday, then clearing, cooler. High 78

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High 78 (56)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 83 (57)

Thursday: Early shower, cooler, some sun. High 74 (62)

Friday: Mostly sunny, warming. High 82 (58)

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers.. High 85

Have a great evening! -Ben