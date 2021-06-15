Larry Householder asserts innocence in bribery scandal, says he won’t resign

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Larry Householder, the former Ohio House speaker entangled in a federal bribery scheme, called the allegations against him “unfounded” and said he should not be removed from his seat.

Householder spoke on his own behalf Tuesday during a hearing to determine whether he should be expelled.

“This isn’t about whether I’m guilty or not guilty,” said Householder, who wasn’t under oath. “We have a court system in place that will decide that question after a jury hears evidence. … This resolution seeks to shortcut the legal system. It denies due process. It subverts the will of the people.”

"I have not been tried and I have not been convicted… Only one side has been heard, that's not enough to remove anyone from office," said Householder. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) June 15, 2021

Householder, a Republican from Glenford, went uncontested in winning reelection in 2020, but he was arrested and charged only after the ballot had been set. He is accused of being the ringleader in a $61 million bribery scandal to bail out two nuclear power plants operated by FirstEnergy.

Two others accused, Juan Cespedes and Jeffrey Longstreth, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges. Neil Clark died by suicide shortly after the charges were announced. And Matt Borges has denied the charges against him and is publicly declaring his innocence.

Householder has also pleaded not guilty. He was replaced as House Speaker, but Republicans took their time in deciding whether to attempt to remove him from office. The effort under way has support from both parties.

“The reason I pleaded not guilty is simply, because I am,” Householder said.

And he said he will not resign.

“I’m never, ever going to do it. I’m not going to go down that route. … I’ll have my day in court and I’m confident.”