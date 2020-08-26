LaRose refers State Representative Vitale to Ohio Elections Commission for potential campaign finance violations

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Frank Larose speaks at the Ohio Republican Party event, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio’s elections chief, Larose, launched a program Wednesday, June 26, 2019, that will enlist the help of community and social service groups to find voters who are at risk of being removed from the state’s registration rolls. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred State Representative Nino Vitale (R) to the Ohio Elections Commission for alleged and apparent violations of campaign finance law.

The referral follows a comprehensive review that began June 6 after Rep. Vitale, who represents the 85th district, submitted a blank campaign finance report one day after the June 5 campaign finance deadline.

The exhibits and referral to the Ohio Elections Commission may be viewed by clicking here.

“I swore an oath to uphold the law, so when I see an apparent violation of our state’s campaign finance statutes, I am duty bound to refer it to the Ohio Elections Commission.” said LaRose. “All public officials must be held accountable.”

The Secretary of State’s Office routinely examines campaign finance reports filed with the state, and commonly works with candidates and campaign committees to ensure transparency and compliance is achieved.