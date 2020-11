(NEXSTAR) – In households where Christmas is observed, there are three types of parents: those who have successfully avoided the Elf on the Shelf tradition, those who love it and those who are just doing their best not to forget that elf needs to move EVERY night in December.

With the pandemic raising potential health concerns around a strange magical creature coming to visit, the last two groups of parents are already beginning to take action before the elf's typical arrival. It seems both those who love the creatures and those who don't have largely landed in the same place. That elf needs to be locked up.