“Large amount of meth” confiscated from Crawford County address

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A search warrant has led to the seizure of a “large amount of meth” with a street value of up to $20,000, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with the METRICH Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant on the 7000 block of Klahn Rd. in Crestline, Ohio, on Thursday.

Authorities seized 253.11 grams of meth, plus drug paraphernalia, firearms, and more than $6,000 in cash.

Arrested were Gerald Cotsmire, 56, and Sherie Pfleiderer, 57, whom authorities say lived in the residence.

Both are in the Crawford County Justice Center and are being arraigned Friday for a first-degree felony charge of possession of methamphetamines. Other charges are expected following the completion of the investigation.