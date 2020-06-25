Lancaster man indicted for church arson fire in Perry County

Good Shepher United Methodist Church

JUNCTION CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — An indictment has been returned in the arson fire of a church in Perry County earlier this year. Robert LeForce of Lancaster, Ohio was indicted for arson, vandalism, breaking and entering, desecration, and assault. All of the counts are felonies from the third to fifth degree.

Robert-LeForce-indictmentDownload

The fire decimated the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, a building that stood for 145 years prior to the fire. The fire was considered suspicious by investigators. Later, the state fire marshal called the fire arson.

The indictment came down on June 19, and LeForce is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, July 9 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

