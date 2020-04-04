Lancaster company makes covers for hospital beds

Lancaster, Ohio (WCMH) — According to the chief of surgery at Fairfield Medical Center, the hospital has not had any COVID-19 cases yet but it is working to be prepared as possible.

“What we’ve been trying to do is prepare for COVID-19 here at our local facility,” said Dr. Scott Johnson, Chief of Surgery at Fairfield Medical Center. “Fortunately, we haven’t seen it yet but we have to make ready preparations in case it comes.”

Dr. Johnson saw a picture online from a hospital in another state that had a protective chamber device over the hospital bed of a coronavirus patient.

“It’s a device that helps to transport patients where they can be completely covered and allows the healthcare workers to be protected, the transporters to be protected and minimize spread and shed of the coronavirus outside this igloo type of device,” he said.

With this knowledge, Dr. Johnson asked a good friend in town if he’d be able to make a similar device for the hospital. The good friend was Kevin Stalter, President of Zebco Industries, an industrial packaging company in Lancaster.

“When we got the opportunity to help out the hospital, we just jumped at the chance of doing that,” Stalter said. “This is definitely out from what we usually do.”

Along with the engineer from the hospital, the igloo type device was developed in just days. Stalter donated the four that were made to the medical center.

“Unfortunately, we’re a little bit slow now because of COVID-19,” Stalter said. “Some of our customers are slow, which freed us up to be able to jump on this so quickly but at the same time it was something we really wanted to do.”

Stalter says he does not plan on mass producing the covers but would make more if needed. He also says he’d be happy to share how they are made.