Labor Day drunk drivers under scrutiny

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Troopers plan to focus on impaired drivers in Ohio this holiday weekend.

Last year, 12 people died in crashes on Ohio roads over Labor Day, said troopers. Three of those deaths linked to drunk or chemically-impaired drivers, and one person didn’t have a seat belt on.

Troopers also made nearly 900 OVI arrests during last year’s vacation, Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a statement.

“Removing impaired drivers from our roadways is a primary focus for us,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

Report impaired drivers by calling #677 to get through to the Patrol.