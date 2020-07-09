Lab/pit mix puppies

RESCUEDohio:

“These puppies are available for adoption! Aren’t they gorgeous?

Emma’s puppies are lab/pit mixes. They will be ready for forever homes around July 24th.

Emma is a 60 pound sweetheart that her foster describes as a “cuddly girl without a mean bone in her muscly body”. We think her puppies will be slightly smaller than mom, but it’s hard to say this young.

All RESCUEDohio dogs are in foster homes in the Columbus area. Meet & greets will only be arranged for approved applicants.

To apply, visit rescuedohio.org (select “pup not listed” when applying). All dogs have a clean bill of health and are vaccinated, spayed/neutered, dewormed, and microchipped prior to adoption. Their adoption fee is $375.”

