In the wake of mass layoffs, L Brands announces leadership changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus-based L Brands, Inc. announced several changes in leadership on Thursday.

Stuart Burgdoerfer, Chief Financial Officer of L Brands and Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Victoria’s Secret business will be retiring, effective in August 2021. The company has begun searching for Burgdoerfer’s successor as CEO.

Martin Waters, currently CEO of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie has been promoted to CEO of the Victoria’s Secret business. Waters will report to Andrew Meslow, CEO of L Brands.

L Brands operates 2,669 specialty stores in the United States, Canada, and Greater China. Its brands include Victoria’s Secret, PINK, and Bath & Body Works.