WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Kroger pharmacist who was allegedly caught selling a fake vaccine card to an undercover agent has been suspended.

According to a Ohio Board of Pharmacy, Ryan Ford of Washington Court House, had his license as a pharmacist suspended.

The complaint against Ford says that he allegedly sold vaccination cards for $60, as reported to the board by a health care professional in August.

The board then went on to send an agent in October to the Kroger pharmacy where Ford worked. The agent arranged to receive, and was passed, a fake vaccination card the document said.

A hearing will date has yet to be set, according to the document from the board.