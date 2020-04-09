Kroger employee at Schrock Road location tests positive for COVID-19

WESTERVILLE (WCMH) — A Kroger employee at the Schrock Road location in Westerville has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are supporting them and wish them all the best in their recovery,” Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Amy McCormick said. “Upon learning of this case, we followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures as recommended by the CDC, communicated with and supported our store team. We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.”

Two weeks ago, a Kroger employee at the Morse Road location tested positive for COVID-19.