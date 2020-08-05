Kroger Columbus gives 10% off on Wednesdays through Sept. 9 to teachers, parents and administrators

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger Columbus is offering more ways to save on back-to-school essentials during its first Teachers and Honorary Teachers savings event this fall.

Now through Sept. 9, teachers, school administrators and parents who shop at Kroger Family of Stores on Wednesdays will save an extra 10 percent on general merchandise, including school and craft supplies, toys, games, sporting goods, housewares, apparel and electronics.

“There’s always an exciting energy in our stores during the back-to-school season and this year is no exception,” said Melissa Stimac, vice president of merchandising, Columbus division. “During these challenging and uncertain times, the enthusiasm for education that we’ve experienced from teachers, school administrators and parents alike has been uplifting. We’re thrilled to offer this exclusive discount to teachers and ‘honorary teachers’ across our family of stores to show our gratitude for all they’re doing for their students and our communities.”

To receive the Teachers and Honorary Teachers discount, customers can shop in-store or via Kroger Pickup using their shopper’s card on any Wednesday during the promotion dates and simply request the discount at checkout.

For more information on the Teachers and Honorary Teachers Discount, please visit Kroger.com.