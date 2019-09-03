Krispy Kreme releases trio of pumpkin spice doughnuts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Krispy Kreme is bringing back its pumpkin-spice glazed doughnuts just in time for fall.

And it’s hoping to knock out the competition.

The chain says you can bring in a not-so-tasty pumpkin spice flavored tread and trade it in for a doughnut, for free!

This year, Krispy Kreme has three varieties to choose from:

-A pumpkin spice doughnut filled with a specially made cheesecake cream

-A pumpkin spice glazed doughnut

-A pumpkin spice cake doughnut

But you better hurry, these doughnuts won’t last long. They will only be available from Sept. 2-8.