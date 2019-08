WINSTON-SALEM, NC (CNN) — Krispy Kreme and Reese’s have two new treats for peanut butter lovers.

The two have teamed up to create two new donut flavors, one with peanut butter cream and the other with chocolate cream.

Krispy Kreme is offering the donuts by the dozen, individually, or in a custom two-pack box inspired by Reese’s two-cup pack.

If you want them though, you’ll have to hurry, because they are only available for a limited time.