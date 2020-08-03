Korpisalo propels Blue Jackets to 2-0 win over Toronto in Game 1

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets’ Joonas Korpisalo plays against the Ottawa Senators during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio. “I don’t profess to know or want to know about goalies. I just want them to stop the puck,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said of having to decide between Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins, who have both missed time due to injury this season. “We’re going to wing it.”(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Joonas Korpisalo recorded the team’s first ever playoff game shutout to propel the Blue Jackets to a 2-0 win over Toronto in game one of the qualifying round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Cam Atkinson scored the game’s first goal less than two minutes into the third period. Atkinson was coming into the game on a line change when he received the puck from David Savard who was clearing it out of the Blue Jackets defensive zone.

Alexander Wennberg scored the second and last goal with seconds left in the game when the Maple Leafs went to an empty net to try and tie the game.

Before the game, CBJ head coach John Tortorella named Korpisalo the starter over rookie Elvis Merzlikins who was solid for the Jackets during Korpisalo’s recovery from a knee injury suffered in late December.

Korpisalo was voted an all star this season, but missed the game and nearly two full months of play after suffering a torn meniscus in his knee on Dec. 29.

Korpisalo returned to play Feb. 24 and picked up a win coming off the bench but in his next four starts, he allowed 13 goals without winning a game.

Prior to the injury, Korisalo, in his first season as the Jackets starting goalie, went 17-10-4 with a 2.49 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and two shutouts in 32 games.

He also played in every single game during the Jackets’ 10-point streak from Dec. 5 to Dec. 27.

The Blue Jackets will play game two against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST.