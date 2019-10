COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Grammy award-winning band Korn, along with Breaking Benjamin have announced a stop in Columbus during their 2020 tour.

According to a release, the hard rockers will be stopping at the Schottenstein Center, Friday, January 31 during a 24-city tour that kick offs January 23, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the general public go on sale November 1, at 10am at LiveNation.com.