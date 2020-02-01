1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Chillicothe City Schools Southern Local Schools Waverly City Schools

LeBron James unveils new tattoo honoring long-time friend Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant

by: WJW

Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James dunks during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WJW) — The sports world continues to mourn the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was among nine killed in a helicopter crash.

Many athletes and professional teams have taken to social media to write tributes, including longtime friend, LeBron James.

Now, the former Cleveland Cavalier player is unveiling a new tattoo to honor Kobe.

James shared a photo of the new ink on his Facebook page.

The design features a black mamba and both of Kobe’s jersey numbers, 8 and 24. Right underneath are the words “Mamba 4 life.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools