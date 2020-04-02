Knox County residents help neighbors in need

Breaking News
KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – The Knox County Emergency Management Agency is helping its community by letting people know if their neighbors in quarantine need help.

If a neighbor is feeling lonely and needs someone to talk to, they’ll hang a piece of yellow paper in their window.​ If they’re doing fine, neighbors will see a piece of green paper. If they are in need of help, they will hang a red piece of paper.​ 

“Our law and health officials are taxed out and they are doing the best they can,” Emily Morrison with the Knox County EMA said. “But they can’t do everything for us. Right now is the time we can really step up and help somebody in those small ways. It’s going to make a big impact in their life.” ​

For those who don’t have colored paper, Knox County says to take a piece of white paper and color it with crayons, markers or highlighters. If folks living in the county don’t have those things, they’ll be covered by the local newspaper. Mount Vernon News will print out red, green and yellow papers in its Saturday newspaper so people can cut them out and hang it on their windows.


The Knox County EMA hopes everyone checks on their neighbors regardless if they have colored paper in their windows or not.

