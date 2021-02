MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Knox County man has been sentenced to 15 years for sexual battery.

Laith Suliman, 24, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery and was sentenced Thursday.

Prosecutors say Suliman engaged in sexual conduct with a family member over an extended period of time.

After prison, Suliman will serve 5 years on parole and will be required to register as a sex offender.