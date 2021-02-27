Knox County man acquitted of murder for attack on homeless victim

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 38-year old man has been found not guilty this week of attempting to murder a homeless person in November 2020.

The Knox County Prosecutor’s Office said Robert Swint of Mt. Vernon was acquitted on the charge of attempted murder, but found guilty of aggravated arson, attempted aggravated arson, and felonious assault.

Officials say Swint attempted to set fire to the tent of a homeless victim and struck the victim in the head with a machete. The victim took the stand in the case, as did a witness and Swint himself.

“It is important to remember that while it may be unseen by many, homelessness is an issue in Knox County,” said Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville. “Crimes against homeless victims need to be vigorously prosecuted, and taken to trial when necessary.”

Swint will be sentenced March 25 and faces 2-8 years on the arson and felonious assault convictions, and 6-18 months on the aggravated assault charge.