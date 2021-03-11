Knox County couple indicted for theft, forgery, in case of alleged elder abuse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Knox County woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing close to $750,000 from her mother, who suffered from severe dementia.

Lisa Braniff, 59, of Mount Vernon, was indicted this week on two charges of felony theft and one count of second-degree felony forgery. Braniff’s husband, 63, was also indicted on two second degree felony theft charges.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says that Lisa Braniff had power of attorney over her mother since 2015 and was supposed to be paying for her mother’s care at a central Ohio nursing home. Braniff and her husband are accused of stopping those payments and using nearly $750,000 of her mother’s money to purchase a farm on Daniels Road in Mount Vernon, among other expenditures.

Lisa Braniff was removed as caretaker when the money ran out and an attorney was appointed guardian in 2018. The attorney alerted authorities to the alleged theft by the couple.

“Stealing from your own mom when she’s in a nursing home — what a wretched abuse of trust!” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wrote in a statement. “A power of attorney is not a license for theft.”

Authorities say the nursing home is still owed for years of providing care for Braniff’s mother, who died from COVID-19 in December 2020.

After the grand jury returned charges Monday, authorities raided the Braniffs’ farm and a court-ordered injunction froze their assets.

If the couple pleads not guilty, they will face trial.