Kings Island announces new giga roller coaster, set to open in 2020

KINGS MILLS, Ohio (WCMH) — Adrenaline junkies, rejoice! Kings Island has announced a new roller coaster that will open next year and will be the park’s tallest, fastest and longest steel roller coaster.

According to a press release, Orion will join the park’s lineup of coasters. It’s one of only seven giga coasters in the world. Giga coasters are roller coasters that have a height or drop between 300 to 399 feet.

Riders will drop 300 feet on the first hill and then take off on a high-speed journey over seven more hills and more than 5,000 feet of track. The coaster will reach speeds up to 91 miles per hour.

Orion will be in Kings Island’s new Area 72. The theme: scientists race against time to develop technology to help transport vessels navigate through a meteor storm and travel to a new planet in the Orion constellation.