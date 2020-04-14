Kings Island and Cedar Point extend 2020 season passes through 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kings Island and Cedar Point, both owned by the Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, announced they will extend 2020 season passes through 2021.

“As we face these unprecedented circumstances, I want to thank you for your patience and support of Kings Island,” Kings Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz said. “We continue to monitor and follow local and national health directives while preparing to open our park as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Kings Island and Cedar Point have both suspended monthly billing for 2020 season pass holders participating in the Easy Pay Program. Billing will remain suspended while the park is closed and will resume when the park reopens. Pass holders will need to be current on payments to receive both 2020 and 2021 Season Pass admission and associated benefits. The 2020 Cedar Point Pre-K Pass will only be valid during 2020.

“We want nothing more than to reopen our park and welcome you back, but our priority for now is to keep everyone safe,” Cedar Point Vice President and General Manager Jason McClure said. “This is a challenging time for us all, and we thank you again for your understanding and loyalty to Cedar Point.”