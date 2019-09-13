Kid’s ‘Up’ themed photoshoot with great grandparents goes viral

1  of  2
(Rachel Perman Photography/Facebook) Not for reuse

GREELEY, CO (WCMH) — A boy’s “Up” themed photoshoot with his great grandparents has people on social media talking.  

A Facebook post on Rachel Perman Photography’s page features her son Elijah dressed as Russell and his great-grandfather dressed up as Carl Fredricksen from the Disney movie “Up.” 

I don't always share personal projects on my business page, but these images are getting quite a bit of social media…

Posted by Rachel Perman Photography on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Elijah’s great-grandmother also made an appearance in the photos, dressed as Ellie Fredricksen.   

The cute photo had people complimenting Perman on her creativity and just how much she captured her son’s love of the Disney movie.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

