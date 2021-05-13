Kids receive COVID-19 vaccine at Columbus Public Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Inside Columbus’ Celeste Center, you’ll find several of Ohio’s 12 to 15-year-old population getting ready to take their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was a little nervous, but I mean it was really just like any other vaccine or shot,” said Ryan Fair.

Fair, 14, was one of the first to arrive here. He came with his mother Pamela, who said she got her vaccine in this same building a month ago.

“Much faster today, than when I did mine a few weeks ago, and we’re doing this on his school lunch break so he’s not going to miss any class,” said Pamela Fair.

They came to get her son’s vaccine, so he can get his second dose around the time Ohio lifts most of the health orders.

“I think it’s important, I want things to get back to normal, and was motivated by we got some trips planned in June,” said Fair.

Other families were here for the same reason.

“Hopefully we can get it done and go on vacation somewhere,” said Michael Ghee.

Ghee came here with his grandkids, so that they can get vaccinated before taking a trip this summer.

His granddaughter said that she was nervous at first but the shot was over before she knew it.

“My grandpa was talking to me. I didn’t even know it was already in. I’m like ok,” said Marnika Jenkins.

According to the CDC, hospitalizations have increased gradually among 12 to 17-year-olds with COVID-19 during the past two months.

The hope is that the vaccine’s emergency authorization for kids as young as 12 will cause those numbers to decline.