Kids get new wheels in Nelsonville after bike drive success

One of the recipients of a new bike in Nelsonville.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — After a boy got his bike stolen, a community has rallied to get bikes for many children in need.

The appeal for funds in Nelsonville has raised $1,175 so far for new bikes for the city’s kids.

With money from the appeal, the admins of the Nelsonville CrackHeads facebook page — which was created in response to an addiction crisis among family, friends, and neighbors in that community — have purchased 17 bikes, 5 scooters, and accessories like tracking devices, headlights, locks, and helmets.

The group is committed to transparency, and has a spreadsheet with the money spent so far, which is $1,909. The fundraising goal is $2,000.

Some of the children who received the bikes have special needs, according to the page administrators.

To date, they’ve given away 6 bikes and 3 scooters, and have quite a few of the bikes built and ready to go. They are also waiting for more bikes to be delivered.

“We have been getting messages from people about kids they feel could really benefit by receiving a new bike,” the page administrators said in a message. “So far we have matched up bikes and scooters with all of them except one.”

Nelsonville CrackHeads plans to order a tricycle for one of the children, too.