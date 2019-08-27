Kent State “drafts” 5-year-old to basketball program

Live Now
KENT, OH (WKYC)  Kent State University is welcoming a special addition to its men’s basketball program. 

5-year-old Malyk Foster officially joined the Golden Flashes in a ceremony Monday, presented by Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams, forming lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes. 

Malyk was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis in 2017.    

As a team member, Malyk will attend Golden Flashes practices, games, team dinners, events, and more. 

