Kenosha County searching for man who left friend’s dog to die in abandoned car

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN Newsource) –An Illinois man is wanted by police for animal cruelty. Police in Kenosha say the man left his friend’s beloved dog, Ares, in a hot car to die.

A family friend, Javier Franco was supposed to dog-sit for three days earlier this month while Andy and his girlfriend, Melissa were out of the Country.

Instead, Andy says, they got a call from Franco saying their truck was towed from I-94 in Kenosha and Ares was in the pound.

Police found out that Franco had been impersonating Andy while they were investigating Ares’ death.

The Kenosha Sheriff’s office say Ares was found in the truck on a 79-degree-day, curled up on the back floor, not breathing.

All the windows shut.

Kenosha Police have issued an arrest warrent for Javier Franco.