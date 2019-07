BATTLE CREEK, MI (WCMH/CNN) — Kellogg is releasing a new combination box that will allow people to relax with some wine and Cheez-Its.

Kellogg teamed up with boxed wine company House Wine to release the combo box.

You can purchase the box for $25 on the House Wine website starting Thursday at 5pm.

But you’ll need to hurry because it will only be sold for a limited time.