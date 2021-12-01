COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of country music’s biggest stars will perform in Columbus next Fall. Four-time GRAMMY© Award winner Keith Urban will perform at Nationwide Arena on Friday, September 23, 2022 as part of his ‘The Speed of Now World Tour’.

Urban announced his North American tour dates for Summer 2022 as part of his first would tour in four years. Accompanying him on the tour is three-time GRAMMY© Award nominee Ingrid Andress as the two will play 50 shows across North America.

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” says Urban. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want – sing, dance, do whatever.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 10.