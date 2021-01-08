Keeping New Year’s Resolutions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — January is the time of year many people make resolutions to achieve new goals for the year ahead. One week into the new year, and experts say keeping goals on track can sometimes be difficult.

“Sometimes New Year’s resolutions are hard to keep. It’s ok to push your reset button, right? It doesn’t mean that New Year’s resolution has to start on January 1st and end on December 31st. It’s not always linear,” said Jummy Olawale, a Therapist & Life Coach.

She suggests people break down resolutions into small goals.

“Because some of the reasons why so many of us don’t achieve the goals we set for ourselves is because they are too big,” added Olawale.

She recommends that people write down all of the positive, thankful moments people have been able to stay on track and keep them in a jar.

“Sometimes we forget the good things we’ve been able to do, because you know, good experiences, they’re like Teflon, they bounce off, bad experiences? Like Velcro, they stick,” said Olawale.

Stephanie Hanna specializes in coaching business professionals to reach new career goals.

“A way that I like to help them is to have them at the beginning of the year, schedule monthly or weekly or even daily reminders of what the goal is,” said Hanna.

Advice she says anyone can follow whether the goal is to get healthy, change careers, or start a new venture this year.

“Even with the best of intentions we’re going to get busy and things are going to pick up, and so if we’ve got some visual reminder that’s coming in on a consistent basis, a lot of people can find that’s really helpful,” said Hanna.

Both experts suggest relying on family and friends to keep you accountable.

“They just need to know I’m checking in with someone, so I better get it done,” said Hanna.

“Many people are experiencing the same thing, so just hang in there and keep it going,” added Olawale