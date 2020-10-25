Kamala Harris traveled to Ohio to urge early voting

Senator from California and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks to supporters during a voter mobilization drive-in event in Las Vegas on October 2, 2020. (Photo by Ronda Churchill / AFP)

Joe Biden’s Democrat vice-presidential running mate Kamala Harris travelled to Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday to attend a campaign event.

“Ohio’s going to help determine the outcome of this election,” she said. “There’s no question that the path to victory runs through Ohio.”

Harris shrugged off President Donald Trump’s recent description of her as a “female socialist.”

Asked to comment, she responded that she and Biden were “proud American patriots” whose values were “shared by the majority of the American people.”