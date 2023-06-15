COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Leaders with the Kaleidoscope Youth Center say the recent negativity looming over LGBTQ+ youth make this weekend’s pride celebration that much more important.

Jen Kuhn, the Community Partnerships and External Relations Director for Kaleidoscope, said this is an opportunity for the young people to see role models and embrace who they are.

“Sometimes it feels like there is a lot of darkness out there, but we try to be that one spot of light for our young people,” Kuhn said.

She said that goes for everyone, including LGBTQ+ youth.

“There is a lot of negative discourse going on in the LGBTQ community,” she said. “For young people to be able to see that representation of an adult who is out and who is thriving, I think that is really important.”

One of the negative examples Kuhn mentioned is Ohio House Bill 68, which would restrict healthcare professionals from providing gender affirming care to children and require a mental health assessment. The bill, moving through the statehouse, also includes the Save Women’s Sports Act, which would ban transgender athletes from competing in high school girls athletics.

There was also the intense disruption by Nazi protestors at a Kaleidoscope fundraiser in May.

“We had a few young people that came to us with concerns and so we just talked to them one on one,” Kuhn said.

But Kuhn added the disruption backfired as the organization ended up exceeding its fundraising goal and raising around $65,000.

“I really hope that the youth see there is a community out there that loves them,” Kuhn said. “There’s still love, support, community and that they are loved and they are valid in who they are.”

Kuhn said they talked to youth who plan to attend the celebration about what to do if they feel unsafe.

Kaleidoscope had its own pride celebration earlier this month, and they will have a booth at this weekend’s festival where they will be handing out pins and flags.