Kaleb Wesson will not play for Carmen’s Crew to participate in NBA Summer League

Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, grabs a rebound against Michigan forward Austin Davis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Carmen’s Crew head coach Jared Sullinger Sr. announced Kaleb Wesson will no longer participate in The Basketball Tournament in order to play in the NBA Summer League.

One thing we do at @CarmensCrew is support dream chasing opportunities. It may sound disappointing to some but pure enjoyment for us. @Elite_Hooper99 won’t be playing with us in this year @thetournament because he will be participating in NBA Summer League. We wish him the best — Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) July 8, 2021

Aaron Craft is the latest member to join the team after taking a year off during the pandemic.

Sullinger originally announced Wesson would play for Carmen’s Crew on May 11 along with Shannon Scott and Keyshawn Woods.

The Basketball Tournament is a single-elimination event in its eighth year, where teams compete for $1 million. In 2021, 64 teams will compete in a March Madness style bracket that includes four regions: Columbus, Wichita, West Virginia and Illinois. Carmen’s Crew won TBT in 2019.

Carmen’s Crew began playing in TBT in 2017, and its core players include Aaron Craft, Jon Diebler, William Buford, David Lighty and Evan Ravenel.

TBT starts July 16 and runs until August 3.