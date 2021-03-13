K9 Atilla keeps Officer Jones busy searching for evidence and narcotics

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — When Officer Chris Jones came onto the Nelsonville police force, he saw the need for a K9 partner.

Less than a month later, the community had raised what he needed to fund a German Shepherd who is now an integral part of the policing team.

On September 4, 2020, the City of Nelsonville said it needed $25,000 for a K-9 unit to fight illegal drugs. In a letter addressed to “Our Nelsonville Stakeholders,” the city called on residents to give money to the cause. Ten days later, Officer Jones met his K9 partner Atilla.

“I had Atilla on Sept 14,” Officer Jones recalled. “We went through the Ohio State Highway Patrol. We certified so now it’s continuous monthly training.”

Since partnering with Atilla, Officer Jones has become more effective in policing. “K9s can smell a lot better than we can, so we can track, article evidence search, and find narcotics. It’s very effective. we’ve been real busy.”

During his day, Officer Jones comes across people who need basics like clothing, shoes, and personal items.

“I’ve been trying to team up with a few of the local churches and community members in regards to individuals for clothing a personal items who may not have the funds to do this for themselves,” said Officer Jones. “I obviously have a lot of interaction with these people so we are trying to put that together now.

“People who want to give donations can contact me. Once we get completely set up, we’ll let people know through social media,” he said.