Jury selection to begin in Quentin Smith trial

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The murder trial for the man charged with killing two Westerville police officers is set to begin, Friday.

Quentin Smith faces two counts of aggravated murder for the deaths of officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering.

Prospective jurors will receive their preliminary introduction to the case and submit questionnaires to the court.

Joering and Morelli were fatally shot in February of 2018 after entering a townhome while responding to a domestic dispute.

Smith is facing the death penalty if he’s convicted.