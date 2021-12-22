COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal jury ruled in favor of eight Columbus police officers who were accused of using excessive force in 2017 when they arrested Timothy Davis.

The lawsuit asserted that the officers had violated Davis’s civil rights.

Video of the incident showed officers punching and kicking Davis in a scuffle that lasted several minutes.

A Columbus police internal investigation in 2018 exonerated all eight. The investigation described Davis as having extraordinary strength in resisting several officers’ attempts to subdue and handcuff him.

The investigation concluded that the use of force was justified.