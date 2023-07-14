COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of a man who was killed outside a Short North bar say they are getting their first step toward justice.

Gregory Coleman Jr. was beaten to death outside the Julep bar on September 5, 2022.

The Coleman family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of the Julep in January.

Two men are charged with the savage beating: Chrystian Foster and Dwanye Cummings. Coleman’s family said those men were working security, but the bar’s owners say they were not employees.

But the lawsuit is not the reason for the closure. The Columbus City Attorney’s office said the bar is being forced to close due to a lawsuit with their landlord.

For Glenay Coleman, it’s been 10 months since she has gotten to hug her brother.

“Every month that passes its different emotions,” Coleman said.

She said she still feels very heavy about the whole situation and hopes this sends a message to the community.

“Honestly, when we first heard it’s something that we are happy that it happened,” Coleman said. “It’s a step toward something positive. But for us it’s really just the beginning.”

Due to the pending lawsuit, a court ordered the Julep to vacate their property by June 30.

They also are ordered to pay their landlords $69,000 to make up for missed payments.

In December, the City of Columbus recommended the Julep’s liquor license be taken away, citing many calls for service. The owners of the Julep told NBC4 they have not gotten official word from the state on if this recommendation was accepted.

Jon Bond is an attorney with Cooper and Elliot who is representing the Coleman family.

“I think we view this as a positive development not just for the Colemans and their fight for justice in the wake of Gregory’s death, but we also view it as a positive development for the city of Columbus,” Bond said.

One Julep owner told NBC4 the bar chose to move out because business is down in the Short North due to crime.

The Coleman’s lawyers say right now the family is focused on the criminal case. Once that’s done, they will move forward with the civil case.

“I think Julep closing its doors is just one step in the right direction in the family’s path of trying to put this behind them,” Bond said.

The men charged with Coleman Jr.’s death have their next court date in August.