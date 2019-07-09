Judge sets $1 million bond for man accused of killing girlfriend’s brother

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend’s brother in west Columbus is being held on a $1 million bond.

According to court records, Savon Frost, 24, was arraigned on one count of murder in Franklin County Municipal Court Tuesday morning. Police say Frost shot and killed 29-year-old James L. Bishop Monday morning.

Police say James Bishop was shot and killed inside an apartment on O’Donnell Court Monday morning. (Photo courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Police responded to the Post Oak Station Apartments on the 3500 block of O’Donnell Court just before 8:30 a.m. Monday after one of Bishop’s family members found him unresponsive and covered in blood inside an apartment. Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Family members brought Bishop’s sister and Frost back to the scene where both were taken into custody. Police say a physical altercation between Frost and Bishop took place and that Frost confessed to shooting Bishop.

A judge set Frost’s bond at $1 million. He is to stay away from the victim’s family and primary witnesses and he may not possess firearms or ammunition as conditions of bond. Frost’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, July 18.